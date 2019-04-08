Town hall to be held in Mississauga on city’s proposal to separate from Peel

A town hall will be held Monday night in Mississauga in connection with the city’s proposal to separate from the Peel Region.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mississauga’s City Council.

Mississauga is currently a part of the Region of Peel along with Brampton and Caledon, but in late March, city council moved forward a motion approving the city’s wish to become independent. The provincial government is currently reviewing the motion and would have to approve the request.

As the third largest city in Ontario and sixth in Canada, Mississauga is more than ready and capable of controlling its own affairs, in the way that many other cities that are not part of a region already do,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a release.

The town hall will include a presentation by the city followed by a chance for residents to comment and/or ask any questions.

When Mississauga first announced its intentions in March, Crombie said Peel Region is “broken” and that it is not fair that Mississauga residents are subsidizing the other two cities in the region – Brampton and Caledon.

Crombie said now is the time for the move because of the provincial government’s undertaking of a review of regional governance across Ontario.

The city’s motion calls on the Doug Ford government to consider Mississauga a “single-tier” municipality, which would allow for matters to only need to be passed at the municipal level rather than with the region, as well.

It is not the first time the idea of separation has come up. Former mayor Hazel McAllion fought for secession from the region back in 2013.

Both mayors of the other two regions have been vocal in their disapproval of Crombie’s plan, with Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson calling her a “newbie.”

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said Mississauga would have a bill to pay if the city is granted secession.

“If they do, the reality is there would be a debt that would be owed to the city of Brampton. For years, the Brampton tax payers have subsidized Mississauga growth,” Brown told Global News on Thursday, noting Mississauga’s water treatment plant among other issues.

“It’s not as clear cut as to say we’re walking away from the Region of Peel.”

However, Crombie said Brown is being “disingenuous” with that argument.