Updated: April 7, 2019 4:26 pm

Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man is in critical condition after driving into a tree in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews responded at around 11:13 a.m. for a traffic accident at the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall.

Officers said it was a single-vehicle crash and a man was initially taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have since downgraded the victim’s condition to life-threatening and he is currently receiving treatment at a trauma centre.

The investigation is ongoing.

