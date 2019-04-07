Driver in critical condition after crashing into tree in Etobicoke
Toronto police say a man is in critical condition after driving into a tree in Etobicoke.
Emergency crews responded at around 11:13 a.m. for a traffic accident at the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall.
Officers said it was a single-vehicle crash and a man was initially taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have since downgraded the victim’s condition to life-threatening and he is currently receiving treatment at a trauma centre.
The investigation is ongoing.
