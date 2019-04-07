Laval police investigating shooting in Chomedey district

Laval police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday evening in a residential building on Chenonceau Boulevard in the Chomedey district.

Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau said police responded to a 911 call reporting a man had been shot at 6:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Information provided by the victim led police to search another apartment located on a different floor of the 14-storey building.

Boudreau said neighbouring units that could be in the line of fire were evacuated.

The apartment was empty and residents were allowed back in at around 10:45 p.m. and the scene was lifted at 4 a.m. on Sunday.

After screening images from cameras located outside the building, police believe two suspects may have been involved in the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Boudreau confirmed the victim is known to police.