As much as 15 cm of snow on the way to Nova Scotia on Monday

Be prepared for the snow to return on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for significant snowfall that is set to affect large parts of Nova Scotia as the week begins.

Snow is expected to develop over western parts of the province before slowly progressing eastward, reaching the east of the province that evening.

The southwestern parts of the province may see a change over to the ice pellets, freezing rain or rain before the system ends on Tuesday morning.

Areas of Nova Scotia could see as much as 15 cm of snow while strong southeasterly winds may cause blowing snow and reduce visibility Monday afternoon and evening.