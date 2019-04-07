Man dead after shooting at Pickering recreation centre

Durham Regional Police say one man is dead after shots were fired near the Pickering Recreation Complex Sunday morning.
Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. in the area of the recreation centre, located just south west of Finch Avenue and Brock Road in Pickering.
Investigators located a male victim with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Police said the man died on the way to hospital.
Officers said multiple shots were fired and there were reports of multiple suspects fleeing the area.
There’s no word on suspects at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
