5th annual Go Wild Grow Wild Expo returns to London

Carolinian Canada’s wildest, greenest and most adventurous event series is making its fifth annual return to the Forest City.

Londoners will have a chance to visit the Go Wild Grow Wild Expo on Saturday for a chance to learn about biodiversity, how to conserve wildlife and a number of other nature-related topics.

Spokesperson Kathryn McLeod tells 980 CFPL the event will feature more than 100 exhibitors, along with plenty of activities for children.

“We will be having a demo garden where you can learn about forest therapy and about the therapeutic benefits of it,” she said.

McLeod added that the expo is geared towards “anyone and everyone that wants to learn about saving wildlife and biodiversity.”

Saturday’s expo is being presented in partnership with the London Environmental Network (LEN).

LEN executive director Skyler Franke tells 980 CFPL the expo will attempt to be as sustainable as possible with the use of renewable energy and water refill stations.

“We also will have compost bins with volunteers from Reimagine Co. making sure that people properly sort their waste,” Franke said.

Those attending are invited to bring plates, cups and utensils to the event.

The Go Wild Grow Wild Expo runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Metroland Media Agriplex in the Western Fair District.

