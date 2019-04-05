Trudeau drowned out by hecklers at Toronto funding announcement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was drowned out by hecklers during a housing announcement in Toronto Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Toronto to get $1.3B from feds for affordable housing

Trudeau was in Scarborough, in the city’s east end, to announce a $1.3-billion partnership with Toronto to renovate more than 58,000 Toronto Community Housing units.

Through the agreement, the federal government will contribute $530 million directly and another $810 million in loans over a decade.

As Trudeau took the podium, he could barely be heard over the hecklers.

Trudeau announces $1.3 billion in funding to Toronto Community Housing. pic.twitter.com/Dkq1RhidVg — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) April 5, 2019

A man using a megaphone could be heard calling the prime minister a traitor and claiming he “pander(s) to minorities” and the United Nations.

Trudeau continued to deliver his speech despite the disruption.

WATCH: Yellow vest supporter escorted from Justin Trudeau town hall

Video and photos taken at the announcement show a handful of protesters wearing yellow vests. One had a “make Canada great again” poster.

READ MORE: Here’s what to know about ‘yellow vest’ protests happening across Canada

The populist yellow vest movement started late last year in France to protest the price of gasoline and high cost of living.

Since then, the yellow vest has been adopted by groups elsewhere, including in Canada, where the protesters have tended to promote far-right ideology as well as support for the oil and gas industry.