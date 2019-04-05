Canada
Nutrien Wonderhub children’s museum to open June 28

Saskatoon’s new children’s museum, Nutrien Wonderhub, will open on the last weekend in June.

Saskatoon’s new children’s museum, Nutrien Wonderhub, will open its doors to the public this summer.

People will be welcomed into the fully re-purposed facility at 950 Spadina Cres. E. on the weekend of June 28-30.

“Bringing this museum to life, ready to engage the minds and hearts of kids and their adults is a great achievement for our city and province,” Wonderhub executive director Amanda McReynolds Doran said in a press release.

“We are honoured to be the new stewards of the iconic Mendel building and our team is excited to welcome the community through our doors.”

The Mendel Art Gallery closed in June 2015 and re-opened as the Remai Modern in a brand new building at River Landing in October 2017.

Saskatchewan’s first and only children’s museum will be a place where children and their families can come together to explore science, culture and art through exhibits and educational programming.

