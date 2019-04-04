100 months in prison for Okanagan child sex offender
A Kelowna judge has sentenced David James McHale to 100 months, or 8.3 years, in prison for sex crimes against children.
McHale was arrested on the charges in 2015.
In 2017, the now 72-year-old Okanagan man pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16 and one count of the same offense involving a person under 14.
The victims are two girls and a boy who are not related to McHale.
The senior has been held in custody since his arrest and his time served will count against his sentence.
McHale will be placed on long-term supervision after serving his sentence and will remain on the sex offender registry for life.
