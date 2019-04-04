David Sidoo’s son steps down as director of Vancouver-based company

The son of a Vancouver businessman embroiled in the U.S. college admissions scam has stepped down from his executive position in a Vancouver-based petroleum company.

A press release from East West Petroleum Corp. announced Dylan Sidoo’s resignation as a director effective immediately.

“The Board thanks Dylan for his contributions during his tenure with the Company and we wish him the best in his future endeavours,” reads the release.

READ MORE: Prominent UBC donor David Sidoo charged in alleged U.S. college admissions scheme

Sidoo is still listed as a director of another Vancouver-based company, Meridius Resources Ltd.

Sidoo’s father, David Sidoo, resigned as president and CEO of the company on March 14. A press release then said he stepped aside in light of accusations made against him.

READ MORE: B.C. businessman accused in U.S. college admissions scandal steps down from CEO job

David Sidoo is accused of paying an individual $200,000 to take the SATs on behalf of both his sons, and to take the B.C. high school graduation exam.

His sons are both alumni of St. George’s School in Vancouver.

David Sidoo appeared in court in Boston on March 15 and entered a not guilty plea. He said he looks forward to contesting the charges against him in a well-respected court, and not in the media.