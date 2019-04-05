Saskatchewan Weather
April 5, 2019 2:39 pm
Updated: April 5, 2019 3:22 pm

Saskatchewan weather outlook: puddle jumping conditions ahead

By Ceilidh Millar Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatchewan will be pummeled by rain late Friday, but sunny weather will also appear this weekend.

Several Saskatchewan communities will be pummeled by rain late Friday, but the sun will appear for the second half of the weekend.

Forecast outlook

Friday

Temperatures managed to break the double-digit mark in Saskatoon at ten degrees.

Regina wasn’t far behind with an afternoon high of 11 C, but couldn’t hold onto the sunshine as the clouds started to push in.

Friday night

Keep an eye on a system moving through the province late Friday that could pack a punch of precipitation.

The evening begins with a chance of showers near Saskatoon with some rain in Regina before this weather maker picks up steam during the overnight hours.

Precipitation increases across the province Saturday afternoon.

SkyTracker Weather

Saturday

Scattered showers will begin to develop during the morning hours on Saturday with a few millimetres of rain expected across southern and central Saskatchewan.

Afternoon temperatures will drop to single digits, but skies begin to clear late Saturday making way for sunny conditions on Sunday.

Sunday

Rain accumulation amounts will surpass ten millimetres near Prince Albert and northern communities with only a few millimetres elsewhere.

A clearing will begin to take hold across most of the province as afternoon highs swing into double digits in Regina and Saskatoon on Sunday.

Overnight temperatures will hover above the freezing mark as partly cloudy skies develop near the midnight hour.

Rain accumulation amounts over the weekend.

Work week outlook

Spring kicks into high gear early next week as sunshine and above seasonal temperatures continue to dominate our long-term forecast.

Bright and clear skies take the spotlight for the start of the work week as a ridge of high pressure moves in across the region.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast.

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast.

Brenda Peters took the April 5 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

