Thousands of London students walk out of class over education changes

A province-wide walkout reverberated in London as hundreds gathered on the front steps of city hall to protest education changes from the Ontario government.

Students from more than 700 high schools in Ontario took part in Thursday’s demonstration.

The walkouts come after the Progressive Conservatives announced plans to increase class sizes, make students take more online courses and implement a revamped sex-ed curriculum.

London students have now gathered outside of City Hall. Police are blocking eastbound traffic from entering

Catholic Central High School (CCH) student Emma Cervinka helped organize the walkout at her school.

She said she jumped on board as soon as she heard of the province-wide initiative to protest education changes.

“I always wanted to participate in a protest and see students my age make a difference,” Cervinka said, adding that she was surprised by the large turnout on Thursday.

“We really hope the provincial government listens to us.”

A number of school boards have warned that plans to increase class sizes will eliminate teaching positions and lead to fewer elective courses in areas such as the arts and skilled trades.

Grade 12 CCH student Claire Dulong, who also helped organize the school’s walkout, said this concern hits close to home.

“I’m in the vocal program here, I was in the string program for two years and I was in the environmental leadership program as well,” Dulong said.

“The fact that these programs cannot be experienced by some kids in years to come is absolutely devastating.”

During question period at the legislature on Thursday, Education Minister Lisa Thompson said the provincial government will not be giving in to what she referred to as “union stunts.”

“In the past… union bosses have organized walkouts against the previous Liberal government,” Thompson said.

“I’m concerned that we may be seeing the very same thing right now.”

Thompson added that the Progressive Conservatives will not be teaching based on “ideology or hidden agendas,” but rather focusing on information gathered from consultations in fall 2018.

London North Centre NDP MPP has appeared to applaud the efforts of those taking part in today's province-wide walkout