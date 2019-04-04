Manitoba moves to ‘matching’ plan for not-for-profit, community grants

Many non-profit and community groups that receive grants from the Manitoba government will be required to raise half of any project’s cost on their own.

The Progressive Conservative government says it is replacing half a dozen support programs with a new initiative that will only provide matching funds up to a maximum of half a project’s cost.

Grants will also be capped at $75,000. Until now, the government would often decide on a funding amount and provide it without requiring that an organization fundraise to match it.

Premier Brian Pallister hinted at the change a year ago, saying it would stretch government funding further and be more efficient for applicants.

Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton says overall funding for the grant programs remains unchanged at $7.9 million a year.

