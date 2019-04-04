Blaze at home north of downtown London causes significant damage

Investigators are probing the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a home north of downtown London.

Fire crews responded around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a house at 458 Grosvenor St. between Maitland Street and Thornton Avenue.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Jack Burt told 980 CFPL no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The blaze started in the basement and spread to the main floor. Crews were able to stop its progress and neighbouring buildings weren’t damaged.

Burt noted while a dollar figure isn’t available yet, the damage from the flames and smoke is significant.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case, but Burt said the cause of the fire isn’t believed to be suspicious at this time.