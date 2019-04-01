South London house fire leaves section of Commissioners Road closed

London firefighters said a house fire in the city’s south end left Commissioners Road East closed between Ridout Street and Wellington Road on Monday afternoon.
READ MORE: Fire in London’s west end leaves one dead
Assistant deputy fire chief Jack Burt said the blaze began around 2:40 p.m. at a home on Commissioners Road, just east of Ridout Street.
“One of our district chiefs was driving down Commissioners Road, noticed the house on the fire and called for additional resources to come in,” Burt said.
Describing the scene when fire crews arrived, Burt said heavy smoke was fuming from the vents of the house’s roof.
“We did a primary and secondary search and determined nobody was in the house. Right after that, the homeowner showed up.”
READ MORE: Woman critically injured in blaze at south London apartment building
Burt added that investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
As of 4:30 p.m, most of Commissioners Road remains closed between Wellington Road and Ridout Street. However, London police have told 980 CFPL that the right eastbound lane of Commissioners Road has since reopened.
— with files from Jess Brady
WATCH: Fire rips through Water St. apartment in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.