April 1, 2019 4:38 pm
Updated: April 1, 2019 4:40 pm

South London house fire leaves section of Commissioners Road closed

By 980 CFPL

London fire crews attend a house fire on Commissioners Road east

Jess Brady / 980 CFPL
London firefighters said a house fire in the city’s south end left Commissioners Road East closed between Ridout Street and Wellington Road on Monday afternoon.

Assistant deputy fire chief Jack Burt said the blaze began around 2:40 p.m. at a home on Commissioners Road, just east of Ridout Street.

“One of our district chiefs was driving down Commissioners Road, noticed the house on the fire and called for additional resources to come in,” Burt said.

Describing the scene when fire crews arrived, Burt said heavy smoke was fuming from the vents of the house’s roof.

“We did a primary and secondary search and determined nobody was in the house. Right after that, the homeowner showed up.”

Burt added that investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

As of 4:30 p.m, most of Commissioners Road remains closed between Wellington Road and Ridout Street. However, London police have told 980 CFPL that the right eastbound lane of Commissioners Road has since reopened.

— with files from Jess Brady

