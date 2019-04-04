Hamilton man arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles

A 48-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Hamilton police were called about a man checking car door handles in the area of Cannon Street and Oak Avenue, where a witness told police that his vehicle had just been broken into.

Officers located a man matching the suspect’s description, who had shards of glass attached to his clothing.

Police say the man was arrested for the mischief and when searched, he was found to be in possession of the stolen items.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was bound by three probation orders.

Hamilton Police are now looking into other similar thefts in the area.

Overnight, HPS arrests #HamOnt man (48yrs) in relation to a car entry & mischief. Similar incidents are being reviewed for connections to the male. He will appear in court today. https://t.co/uTz2naJYWW pic.twitter.com/eWY5wCNuED — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 4, 2019