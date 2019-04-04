Regina police expect lengthy traffic delays due to anti-carbon tax convoy

Regina police are expecting over 600 vehicles, including semis, farm equipment, pick-up trucks and other light vehicles as part of the Regina Rally Against the Carbon Tax.

The convoy is expected to reach the city limits around 10:30 a.m., entering Regina along Highway 33, which turns into Arcola Avenue. From there, it will cross Victoria Avenue on its way to Saskatchewan Drive. The convoy will then go through downtown to Lewvan Drive, to enter Evraz Place.

READ MORE: Moe, Meili lock horns over climate change denial, carbon tax rally

Speakers, including Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, will be addressing the rally at the Queensbury Convention Centre at 2 p.m.

The rally is expected to wind down at 3:30 p.m.

Police will be staging officers at all intersections the convoy crosses to help ease the flow of traffic. Lengthy delays are expected, so plan routes accordingly.

READ MORE: Regina welcoming rally and convoy opposing newly-imposed carbon tax

Police added that they do have their first-responder contingency plan in place, and emergency routes will be maintained and given priority should their services be needed.

Drivers outside the convoy are asked to be patient and follow directions of officers while the convoy of unprecedented size makes its way through Regina.