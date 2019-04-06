Winnipeg chefs to cook gourmet meal using most-donated food items to Siloam Mission

Siloam Mission will be using food to help raise awareness about some of Winnipeg’s less fortunate.

Food Fight is an event running for its first year and will see chefs from around the city cook up a dish with five of the most typical items that are donated.

“We have turkey, pork, chicken, lots of veggies, we also have your starches like potatoes and rice,” said Siloam Mission food services manager Chris Buffington.

Buffington notes about 1500 meals are made everyday at Siloam Mission.

“It’s great to raise awareness about what we do and show that there’s a need. We need help from everyone to help feed Winnipeg’s less fortunate. We need people volunteering, donating food and donating money,” said Buffington.

“This all about raising awareness, and getting people involved in any way we can,” he added.

He adds this all about having fun, and supporting a good cause.

“It’s to showcase what we do. The 1500 meals a day we prepare are with donated items, so we thought why not have other Winnipeg chefs take part to help this wonderful cause,” Buffington said.

The event takes place April 9 at RBC Convention Centre. All of the details and ticket information can be found here.

