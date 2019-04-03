World
April 3, 2019 11:42 pm

New Zealand mosque shooting suspect will face 50 murder charges, police say

By Staff Reuters

The Australian man accused of killing 50 Muslim worshippers in gun attacks on two mosques in Christchurch will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges, New Zealand police said on Thursday.

“Other charges are still under consideration,” police said in a statement.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, was previously charged with only one murder following the attack and has been remanded without a plea.

He is due back in court on Friday. The March 15 attack was the worst mass shooting by a lone gunman in New Zealand.

© 2019 Reuters

