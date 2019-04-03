Edmonton man charged with terrorism hoax tried to pin apparent crime on roommate: RCMP

A 54-year-old Edmonton man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a terrorism hoax.

On March 26, the Alberta RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) was alerted to a letter received by the U.S. Consulate in Calgary.

The letter indicated that a man was planning acts of terrorism against both Canadian and American citizens, as well as the man’s wife, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police believe the suspect compiled the letter in an attempt to incriminate his roommate.

Martin Palasz, of Edmonton, is charged with one count of terrorist hoax and one count of public mischief.

Palasz is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on April 5.

