Man caught trying to cash pay stubs after ‘ransacking’ roommate’s room: Kingston police

A Kingston man was arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to cash pay stubs belonging to his roommate, whose room police say he “ransacked.”

On April 2, a woman came home to her west-end residence to find that her bedroom door had been forced open, and that her belongings were thrown about.

According to police, her tablet was broken and her laptop and other items were missing.

The woman had been having problems with a male roommate, so she went to his bedroom and police say she found her laptop and belongings in the room in plain sight.

Around the same time, other police officers were called to a west-end bank to respond to reports of a trespasser, who turned out to be the same man who had allegedly rifled through the woman’s room.

Police allege that the man was at the bank trying to cash pay stubs he had stolen from his roommate.

The 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and attempted fraud.