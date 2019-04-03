Police arrest Kitchener man in connection to Umutoniwasi killing

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener man in connection to a homicide that occurred downtown last August.

A concerned neighbour asked police to check on Yvonne Umutoniwasi at a home on Pearl Place at around 2:15 p.m. on August 12.

Police then entered the home to find the 28-year-old’s body inside.

They say they arrested the man on Wednesday and charged him with second-degree murder, indignity to a body and breach of probation.

Police continue to provide few details from the case.