Police arrest Kitchener man in connection to Umutoniwasi killing
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener man in connection to a homicide that occurred downtown last August.
A concerned neighbour asked police to check on Yvonne Umutoniwasi at a home on Pearl Place at around 2:15 p.m. on August 12.
Police then entered the home to find the 28-year-old’s body inside.
They say they arrested the man on Wednesday and charged him with second-degree murder, indignity to a body and breach of probation.
Police continue to provide few details from the case.
