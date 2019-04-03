Hamilton’s McMaster University ranks 2nd in world of universities that make a global impact

McMaster University has placed second in the world in a new international ranking recognizing the impact universities are making in their own countries and on a global scale.

The Times Higher Education Impact ranking is based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations designed to address the most serious challenges of our time.

McMaster has been recognized for its deep commitment to the development goals including good health and well-being, decent work and economic growth, building sustainable cities and communities, achieving gender equity and

revitalizing global partnerships.

“We are a global university and it is our responsibility to find ways to help people and our societies improve and benefit from research and education,” says McMaster president Patrick Deane.

David Farrar, provost and vice-president academic at McMaster adds, “This ranking speaks to the very core of what we value as a university. Our purpose is to advance human and societal health and well-being, and we do that in the way we teach and the impact of our research and community involvement.”

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says it’s ‘absolutely stunning’.

“It really is as a result of a lot of this innovative research that’s going on here,” said Eisenberger during a funding announcement at the McMaster Innovation Park. “All leading to new products and new ideas that improve people’s lives. So I’m not surprised that they got that acknowledgement, but it’s huge.”

McMaster ranks second to the University of Auckland, New Zealand, and just ahead of the University of British Columbia in third place, with the University of Montreal coming in seventh.

More than 500 universities from 80 countries participated in the ranking.