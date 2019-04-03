Weather
April 3, 2019 11:15 am
Updated: April 3, 2019 11:20 am

Special weather statement issued ahead of gusty conditions for London, southern Ontario

By Reporter  980 CFPL
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario, including London, ahead of a windy system set to hit the region.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario, including London, ahead of a windy system set to hit the region.

Mike Powell/Getty Images
A A

Southern Ontario is in for a gusty day.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday morning for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County as well as much of the rest of the region.

READ MORE: London could see damaging winds with gusts up to 110 km/h Sunday

Forecasters say a cold front pushing through the southern part of the province will usher in strong westerly winds. Widespread gusts to 70 km/h are expected to batter the area with the possibility of gusts of up to 80 km/h.

The strong winds may lead to power outages.

Officials say the blustery conditions are expected to ease later on in the afternoon.

For the latest information on weather alerts for the southern Ontario, click here.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Komoka
London
Middlesex County
Parkhill
power outages
Severe Weather
Southern Ontario
Special Weather Statement
Strathroy
Wind

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.