Special weather statement issued ahead of gusty conditions for London, southern Ontario

Southern Ontario is in for a gusty day.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday morning for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County as well as much of the rest of the region.

Forecasters say a cold front pushing through the southern part of the province will usher in strong westerly winds. Widespread gusts to 70 km/h are expected to batter the area with the possibility of gusts of up to 80 km/h.

The strong winds may lead to power outages.

Officials say the blustery conditions are expected to ease later on in the afternoon.

