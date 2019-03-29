Special weather statement issued for London region ahead of wet Saturday

London’s in for a rainy weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and Middlesex County calling for “significant rainfall” through the day on Saturday.

The national weather agency says the rain will begin overnight Friday and continue through the day, bringing as much as 15 to 25 millimetres by Saturday night when things turn over to snow as the temperature dips. More than 25 millimetres is possible, the advisory said.

A low pressure system is expected to track over the province Saturday. In the London region, Environment Canada says the showers could cause ponding in low-lying areas and on roadways.

“There remains considerable uncertainty in the exact track of this system and the associated precipitation,” the advisory said. “Rainfall warnings may be required.”

Special weather statements are in place across much of southern Ontario, with areas closer to London expecting significant rain. Areas north around cottage country, including Algonquin and Haliburton, are expecting significant snowfall.

In addition to the rain, London’s weekend forecast calls for gusty winds Saturday afternoon and a high of 5 C. Snowfall, about 2 to 4 centimetres worth, is expected Saturday night as the temperature dips to an overnight low of -2 C.

Sunday, meantime, is expected to be cloudy with a high of zero.