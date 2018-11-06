Weather
November 6, 2018 11:02 am

Strong winds in London and surrounding area prompt special weather statement

By Staff 980 CFPL

Strong winds knocked down several trees in London in the spring, including this one in southwest London, on May 4, 2018.

via Jeff Guy
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the surrounding area, warning of strong winds in the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The weather agency says strong southwesterly winds might gust up to 80 kilometers an hour through London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County.

The winds are expected to gradually weaken overnight, but until then residents are warned that loose objects and tree branches getting tossed around by the the gusts could cause injury or damage.

