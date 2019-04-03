Insurance giant Great-West Life changing name to Canada Life

An iconic Winnipeg insurance company is changing its name.

Great-West Life, which had its start in the city 128 years ago, is undergoing a rebrand under the Canada Life name, which is set to encompass all of the organizations under the current Great-West Life, London Life, and Canada Life brands.

Canada Life’s president said Wednesday the change isn’t expected to impact any of the group’s 11,000 employees in Winnipeg and four other Canadian cities.

Great-West made the news in 2017 after slashing 1,500 jobs across Canada, including 450 here in Winnipeg.

“Our employees are central not only to our companies’ growth, but to the relationship of trust that we’ve built with our customers, advisors and consultants,” said Jeff Macoun.

“Under the new Canada Life brand, we’ll make it easier for them to deliver for our customers, advisors, consultants, and their communities.”

The rebranding is expected to take place over the next year, with the three companies’ offices across the country – including Winnipeg’s Osborne Street landmarks – taking on the new name and logo.

