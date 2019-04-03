Entertainment
April 3, 2019 10:59 am

50 Cent sells his mansion, donates all $2.9M to charity

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

50 Cent is seen arriving at 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Jan. 9, 2019, in New York City.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
After 12 years of being on the housing market, 50 Cent (born Curtis Jackson) has sold his 21-bedroom mansion to an undisclosed buyer.

The 50,000 square-foot, property located in Farmington, Conn., sold for US$2.9 million — 84 per cent less than the 43-year-old’s original asking price — according to The Wall Street Journal.

In 2007, the asking price was first listed at $18.5 million. Jackson struggled to sell the house since then.

Now that the home has been sold, the rapper plans to donate his money to the G-Unity Foundation — which he founded in 2003 — according to The Vibe.

(L-R) Mike Tyson and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson sign autographs at the SMS booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas, Nev., on Jan. 9, 2012.

Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images

During an appearance on an episode of Million Dollar Listing New York in mid-2018, Jackson initially decided to pull his house off the market and even suggested the idea of donating the mansion itself to his foundation.

“It feels like it’s better if I actually give it away,” he said.

“It’s the first thing I bought [with my touring proceeds],” he added, “so I’m going to give it to the G-Unity Foundation.”

The rapper seemingly changed his mind however, and decided to donate the $2.9 million to the charity instead.

The G-Unity Foundation was launched to focus on improving the lifestyles and opportunities for underserved and low-income communities across the U.S.

Curtis ’50 cent’ Jackson performs onstage on June 28, 2018, in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC

Jackson originally bought the 17-acre property in 2004 from former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, according to The Associated Press.

The Candy Shop rapper reportedly shelled out US$4.1 million before splurging on massive renovations.

As well as 25 individual bathrooms, the mansion now holds an indoor pool, gym, recording studio, a billiards room and a nightclub among many other things.

