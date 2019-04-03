50 Cent sells his mansion, donates all $2.9M to charity

After 12 years of being on the housing market, 50 Cent (born Curtis Jackson) has sold his 21-bedroom mansion to an undisclosed buyer.

The 50,000 square-foot, property located in Farmington, Conn., sold for US$2.9 million — 84 per cent less than the 43-year-old’s original asking price — according to The Wall Street Journal.

In 2007, the asking price was first listed at $18.5 million. Jackson struggled to sell the house since then.

Now that the home has been sold, the rapper plans to donate his money to the G-Unity Foundation — which he founded in 2003 — according to The Vibe.

During an appearance on an episode of Million Dollar Listing New York in mid-2018, Jackson initially decided to pull his house off the market and even suggested the idea of donating the mansion itself to his foundation.

“It feels like it’s better if I actually give it away,” he said.

“It’s the first thing I bought [with my touring proceeds],” he added, “so I’m going to give it to the G-Unity Foundation.”

The rapper seemingly changed his mind however, and decided to donate the $2.9 million to the charity instead.

The G-Unity Foundation was launched to focus on improving the lifestyles and opportunities for underserved and low-income communities across the U.S.

Jackson originally bought the 17-acre property in 2004 from former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, according to The Associated Press.

The Candy Shop rapper reportedly shelled out US$4.1 million before splurging on massive renovations.

As well as 25 individual bathrooms, the mansion now holds an indoor pool, gym, recording studio, a billiards room and a nightclub among many other things.

