Warning issued for pet owners at Memorial Park in King City after reports of dogs falling ill

A community north of Toronto is warning pet owners to be vigilant after a number of dogs reportedly fell ill after eating suspicious food on the ground at Memorial Park in King City.

Officials from King Township say city staff were informed that a woman was observed dropping a trail of food, which included nuts, raisins and breadcrumbs, along her walk last week.

Several residents reported that their dogs became ill after eating unknown food in the park. There were also unconfirmed reports of dead wildlife in the area.

Community officials said they will be placing warning signs at Memorial Park advising people of the issue.

“Our most important priority is keeping animals safe,” Chris Fasciano, director of parks, recreation and culture at King Township, said in a media release.

“We’re advising people to keep their dogs on a leash and don’t let them walk alone outside of their view. It only takes a second for a dog to eat something on the ground.”

According to a local bylaw, dogs must be leashed at all times and not be allowed to run freely.

Officials said they are working with York Regional Police to investigate the suspicious incidents. The food has also been sent to a laboratory for testing.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact police at 1-866-876-5423.

King and York Regional Police @yrp are investigating suspicious food being dropped in and around Memorial Park in King City. We're advising dog owners to be extra cautious walking your pets in the area. News release with more details: https://t.co/bC64ibEJAb pic.twitter.com/JSayi2vxmM — King Township (@KingTownship) April 2, 2019