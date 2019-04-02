Toronto to honour victims of Yonge Street van attack on anniversary

The City of Toronto is organizing a ceremony to honour the victims of the Yonge Street van attack later this month.

The attack on April 23 left 10 people dead and 16 injured.

According to a statement from the City of Toronto, temporary signage is expected to be installed at Mel Lastman Square and Olive Square Park while a permanent memorial will be established after consultations with the community beginning in spring.

Along Yonge Street between Olive Square and North York Civic Centre, the community of Willowdale will also be engaging in commemorative activities.

The 10 victims who died were identified as:

Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, of Toronto

Andrea Bradden, 33, of Woodbridge

Geraldine Brady, 83, of Toronto

So He Chung, 22, of Toronto

Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, of Toronto

Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94, of Toronto

Ji Hun Kim, 22, who was a student living in Toronto but was from South Korea

Dorothy Sewell, 80, of Toronto

Chul Min Kang, 45, of Toronto

Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, who was visiting Toronto from Jordan

Toronto police alleged 26-year-old Alek Minassian drove a rental van down crowded sidewalks southbound on Yonge Street from Finch Avenue deliberately striking pedestrians as he went.

Minassian was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Police previously said they haven’t identified a motive for the attack, but that the evidence they had didn’t warrant terrorism charges.

There continues to be judicial pre-trial meetings with respect to Minassian’s case. The next meeting is scheduled for May 7.

The trial is scheduled to begin in 2020.

–With files from The Canadian Press