Man who made social media threats against Winnipeg police busted with guns at traffic stop

A Winnipeg man’s social media posts, in which he allegedly threatened police officers, has landed him in custody.

Police said they became aware of posts made by a suspect threatening to kill police while posing near police headquarters with a firearm, which led to enhanced security measures in and around the Smith Street building.

READ MORE: Girl, 14, arrested for social media threats to Transcona middle school

The suspect was picked up, along with two other people, last week at a traffic stop, where police nabbed two loaded 22-calibre semi-automatic rifles and a sawed-off, pump-action shotgun.

Sean Andrew Spence, 25 – the subject of three firearms prohibitions – was charged with uttering threats and 27 separate firearms offences. He is in custody.

Also arrested and charged in the traffic stop were Jewels Robert Alfred Contois, 24, and Raven Freedom Sky Wilson, 18.

WATCH: City experiencing ‘significant’ increase in gun violence, say Winnipeg police