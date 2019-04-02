Power out in St. James thanks to ‘extensive damage’ from pole fire

About 840 customers were without power in St. James Tuesday after a pole fire in the area, says Manitoba Hydro.

The crown utility says the outage is expected to last into the late afternoon thanks to “extensive damage.”

#mboutage Looks like the pole fire did some extensive damage. Crews are working to repair the pole, but expect an extended outage that will last into the late afternoon. When we learn more, we will keep everyone updated. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 2, 2019

Traffic lights are also being affected. Motorists should treat intersections with non-working lights as four-way stops.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

HYDRO OUTAGE

Several intersections affected on BERRY from PORTAGE to NESS. Treat blank intersections as 4 way stops!#traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC https://t.co/9guuuFwu4I — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) April 2, 2019