Power out in St. James thanks to ‘extensive damage’ from pole fire
About 840 customers were without power in St. James Tuesday after a pole fire in the area, says Manitoba Hydro.
The crown utility says the outage is expected to last into the late afternoon thanks to “extensive damage.”
Traffic lights are also being affected. Motorists should treat intersections with non-working lights as four-way stops.
