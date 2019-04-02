Teen boy allegedly asked ‘inappropriate question’ by man in Simcoe: OPP

Norfolk OPP are looking to identify a man who allegedly approached a teenager and asked an inappropriate question on Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Norfolk OPP save same woman twice within 24 hours with doses of naloxone

The parents of a 15-year-old boy reported the incident to police on Sunday night.

They say the teen was walking along a sidewalk on Sydenham Street in Simcoe, when he was approached by a man, driving a 2008 dark Hyundai Tucson.

Police say after the man asked the question, the teen immediately walked away.

The suspect is described as white, six-feet tall, 200 to 220 pounds, with a medium build, black medium-length hair and a black patchy beard.

He was wearing a dark hat, dark pants and a dark grey jacket.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Norfolk County woman awakes to find unknown man in her home

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male and vehicle involved. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.