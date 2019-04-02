Sports
April 2, 2019 8:25 am
Updated: April 2, 2019 8:26 am

Jaime Elizondo resigns from coaching post with Ottawa Redblacks

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa Redblacks players sit dejected on the players bench during the 4th quarter of CFL Grey Cup game action between the Ottawa Redblacks and the Calgary Stampeders at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

CFL PHOTO - Walter Tychnowicz
A A

The Ottawa Redblacks are in the market for a new offensive co-ordinator.

The CFL club announced Monday that Jaime Elizondo has resigned from that post to pursue other opportunities. Elizondo is reportedly looking to join the Tampa Bay franchise in the XFL, whose head coach/GM is Marc Trestman, formerly of the Montreal Alouettes (2008-12) and Toronto Argonauts (2017-18).

WATCH (Mar. 29, 2019): https://globalnews.ca/tag/toronto-argonauts/

Story continues below

And it looks as if Elizondo’s departure wasn’t necessarily an amicable one. The headline on the Redblacks’ statement on his leaving was “Elizondo Quits on Redblacks.”

Elizondo spent the last three seasons with Ottawa, helping the franchise win the Grey Cup in 2016. And last season, quarterback Trevor Harris cracked the 5,000-yard passing plateau with the Redblacks for the first time in his CFL career.

READ MORE: Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris signs with Edmonton Eskimos (Feb. 12, 2019)

Elizondo’s departure adds to what’s been an off-season to forget for Ottawa. Harris (Edmonton), running back William Powell (Saskatchewan), receiver Greg Ellingson (Edmonton), defensive lineman AC Leonard (Saskatchewan), defensive back Rico Murray (Hamilton) and offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers (Edmonton) are among the players to leave in free agency.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
CFL
Grey Cup
Jaime Elizondo
Marc Trestman
Montreal Alouettes
Ottawa
Ottawa CFL
Ottawa football
Ottawa news
Ottawa Redblacks
Ottawa Redblacks coaching
Ottawa sports
Redblacks offensive co-ordinator
Tampa Bay
Toronto Argonauts
Trevor Harris
XFL

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.