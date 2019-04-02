Sports
April 2, 2019 1:19 am

WHL Roundup: Monday, April 1, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The Victoria Royals are into the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Brandon Cutler scored twice, including the eventual winner in the second period, as Victoria beat the Kamloops Blazers 4-1 in Game 6 of their first-round series on Monday.

Ralph Jarratt and Carson Miller also scored for the Royals, who will play the Vancouver Giants in the second round starting Friday in Langley, B.C.

Orrin Centazzo had the lone goal for the Blazers.

Victoria goaltender Griffen Outhouse stopped 34 shots.

Dylan Garand started in net for Kamloops, allowing four goals on 13 shots through 40 minutes. Dylan Ferguson stopped all 10 attempts he faced the rest of the way.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brandon Wheat Kings
Calgary Hitmen
Edmonton Oil Kings
Everett Silvertips
Kamloops Blazers
Kelowna Rockets
Kootenay Ice
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Medicine Hat Tigers
Moose Jaw Warriors
Portland Winterhawks
Prince Albert Raiders
Prince George Cougars
Red Deer Rebels
Regina Pats
Saskatoon Blades
Seattle Thunderbirds
Spokane Chiefs
Swift Current Broncos
Tri-City Americans
Vancouver Giants
Victoria Royals
WHL
whl-roundup

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.