Vancouver Police investigating city’s fourth pedestrian fatality

Vancouver Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle in East Vancouver.

A man in his 60s was hit by a black BMW sedan just after 6:30 this evening at the intersection of East 49th Avenue and Frederick Street. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This is the city’s fourth pedestrian fatality in 2019.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was driving with a dash-cam in the area of East 49th Avenue and Frederick Street – which is just west of Fraser Street – at the time of the incident, is asked to call the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.