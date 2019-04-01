RCMP seize huge trove of guns, grass, cash in Prince George raid

RCMP officers executing a search warrant last week seized an estimated $1 million in cannabis products and cash, along with a significant number of firearms.

According to police, members of the Prince George RCMP’s Street Crew Unit executed the warrant under the Cannabis Act on March 23.

Police arrested a man and a woman, and seized more than 55 kilograms of dried cannabis, along with other cannabis products and $550,000 in cash.

Investigators also seized five shotguns and rifles and several handguns, ammunition and prohibited magazines.

“This is a substantial seizure resulting from the investigation of persons previously not known to police” Prince George RCMP Insp. Shaun Wright in a media release.

“Our officers will continue to target those persons that do not abide by Canadian law, including the Cannabis Act.”

Both suspects were released pending the approval of charges and the completion of the investigation, police said.

