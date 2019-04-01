Investigation underway after obscene messages found on Calgary benches and buildings

It’s a disgraceful mark that’s hard to avoid along Calgary’s picturesque pathways in the Mission neighbourhood.

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been an increase in a troubling and obscene sentiment scrawled on public property with permanent marker.

It has stained countless city benches along 4 Street S.W.

The profanity seems to be concentrated in the Mission neighbourhood but has been spotted in other communities across the city.

City of Calgary crews have been working to remove it and police are tracking the volume of messages.

Staff Sgt. Mark Hatchette said police have an integrated graffiti team.

“We do have our joint investigative team that places similar incidents into a file so we can bulk charge once we provide investigative background towards it,” Hatchette said Monday.

“Unfortunately, right now we have these vulgar taggers using city property to promote their tag.”

Private business and property owners are responsible for the cost associated with getting rid of it. If a message lands on city property, the city graffiti removal team handles it.

Officials urged concerned citizens to call 311 to report vandalism.