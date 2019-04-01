Second trial begins for man accused of killing fellow Calgary Remand inmate

A trial is underway for a man accused of killing a fellow inmate at the Calgary Remand Centre in 2016.

Marlon Ledesma is charged with the first-degree murder of Alvin Chiniquay.

He is representing himself in the trial before a Queen’s Bench Justice.

Chiniquay, 40, was attacked in a cell he was sharing with Ledesma on Sept. 9, 2016.

He was rushed to hospital and kept on life support for more than 10 days before he died.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV surveillance video.

COURT EXHIBIT: A photo from CCTV video shows inmate Alvin Chiniquay on his bed (middle at bottom of frame) being attacked in his cell at the Calgary Remand Centre on Sept. 9, 2016.​

The graphic video shows two attacks — the first was about two minutes long, the second approximately seven minutes.

It’s alleged Ledesma took time to wash his hands and face in the cell before pushing a call button to advise the attending guard of “an incident.”

There was a mistrial declared following the original trial for Ledesma in 2018.

A defence lawyer has been appointed to be in the courtroom to ensure Ledesma receives a fair trial, though he does not represent the accused.

The trial is scheduled for five days.