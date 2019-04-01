Hamilton police seek information in weekend street robbery

Hamilton police are investigating a street robbery in the city.

READ MORE: Hamilton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police say two men were walking along Emerson Street at Ward Avenue, when they were approached by two men on bicycles.

Police say one of suspects was armed with a possible handgun, and demanded a cell phone and its password from the pedestrians, who complied.

WATCH: (August, 2018) Surveillance footage released of attempted robbery at Hamilton store

The suspects were last seen travelling northbound on Broadway Street.

Police are asking area residents and business owners to check their video surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

READ MORE: Hamilton police unveil first ‘feline unit’ in the country

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Alex Buck by calling 905-546-3816, or Acting Det. Sgt. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3833.

HPS is appealing for witnesses to a street robbery that occurred early Saturday morning in the area of Emerson St/Ward Ave. Anyone with info is urged to contact 905-546-3816/3833. #HamOnt https://t.co/uGqYwvkCeo pic.twitter.com/5MEglkephC — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 1, 2019