81-year-old man struck, killed at Maple Ridge crosswalk: RCMP

An 81-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday in the 23700-block of Dewdny Trunk Road, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Police said the man was crossing the street when he was struck by an eastbound Nissan Leaf. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. The victim’s family has been notified, but he has not been publicly identified.

RCMP said the roads in the area were closed while police and the BC Coroners Service investigated.

