April 1, 2019 4:43 pm

Overnight winter parking ban lifted in Guelph

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph's overnight winter parking ban has been lifted

It’s a sure sign of spring when Guelph’s overnight winter parking ban is lifted.

As of Monday, drivers can park on city streets overnight once again without being fined.

From Dec. 1 until March 30, vehicles are banned from parking on city streets from 2-6 a.m.

Tickets for breaking the rule are $35.

The city said they restrict overnight on-street parking in the winter to allow snowplows to clear streets and give access to traffic on narrow streets.

A residential plow out could still be scheduled if Guelph gets hit with any more snow and drivers would then have to remove their vehicles from the street.

