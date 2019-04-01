Adopt A Pal: Ambitious Jack Russel takes over the show

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Before the Bridge Senior K9 Rescue has an ambitious Jack Russel and friends searching for their forever homes.

Joey is 10-years-old and has been deemed as a “love bug”. Joey gets along with other dogs and likes to have fun. He is always ready for a snuggle session as well.

Melinda likes a good petting and relaxing. Melinda gets along with other dogs, but it’s best if she stays away from cats.

Hunter is a very busy dog, always ready to play with whoever is around. Hunter enjoys attention from his family with good snuggles.

Fosters and supplies are always needed to help support the animals being taken care of by Before the Bridge.

For more on how you can help, and to see the dogs looking for homes, click here.

WATCH: Before the Bridge Senior K9 Rescue joins Global News Morning for Adopt A Pal