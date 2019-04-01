Woman injured in collision with Via Rail train dies: Chatham-Kent police

The woman who was critically injured in a crash with a passenger train in Chatham, Ont., has died of her injuries.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called out around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31 to Keil Drive in response to reports of a collision involving a Via Rail passenger train.

Officers say a southbound vehicle crossed the railway tracks and was hit by the eastbound train.

Responding officers pulled the driver and lone occupant out of the vehicle. She was rushed to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, where officers say she succumbed to her injuries.

No one on board the train was hurt.

Police say the driver was a 54-year-old Chatham woman and that her name won’t be released out of respect for her family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to contact Const. Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.