March 31, 2019 5:53 pm
Updated: March 31, 2019 5:58 pm

Via Rail train heading to Toronto collides with vehicle, leaving 1 person in critical condition

By Web Writer  Global News

Police are investigating after a Via Rail train collided with a vehicle in Chatham-Kent on Sunday afternoon.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
A Via Rail train heading from Windsor to Toronto has collided with a vehicle in Chatham-Kent, leaving one person with critical injuries.

According to a tweet from Via Rail, Train 76 hit a vehicle on the track Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics said they responded to the area of Keil Drive South between Richmond Street and Park Avenue, where they treated and transported one patient in critical condition.

A passenger on Twitter said the train hit the vehicle while approaching Chatham station.

Via Rail said buses are heading to the station but train delays are expected to last at least three hours.

Train 76 left Windsor at 1:45 p.m. and was expected to arrive at Union Station in Toronto at 5:52 p.m.

Police said they are investigating the serious motor vehicle collision and have closed off the surrounding area.

More to come.

 

 

