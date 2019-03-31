Via Rail train heading to Toronto collides with vehicle, leaving 1 person in critical condition

A Via Rail train heading from Windsor to Toronto has collided with a vehicle in Chatham-Kent, leaving one person with critical injuries.

According to a tweet from Via Rail, Train 76 hit a vehicle on the track Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics said they responded to the area of Keil Drive South between Richmond Street and Park Avenue, where they treated and transported one patient in critical condition.

Hi Dustin, train 76 hit a vehicle on the track. I don’t have any information about the incident itself except that train will be delayed by approximately 3+hrs. Are you onboard 73 or at a station? ^NK — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) March 31, 2019

A passenger on Twitter said the train hit the vehicle while approaching Chatham station.

Via Rail said buses are heading to the station but train delays are expected to last at least three hours.

Train 76 left Windsor at 1:45 p.m. and was expected to arrive at Union Station in Toronto at 5:52 p.m.

Police said they are investigating the serious motor vehicle collision and have closed off the surrounding area.

Unfortunately the @VIARail train I'm taking home from Windsor just hit a vehicle at a level crossing as we were approaching Chatham station. Excellent response by first responders but don't know the condition of the vehicle occupant(s). @CKPSMedia @ckfiredept — Phil Homerski (@homerski) March 31, 2019

