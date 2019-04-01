London Convention Centre generated $6.7M in revenue in 2018: report

Last year was a banner year for the London Convention Centre, as an annual report shows the downtown venue brought in more than $6.7 million in revenue in 2018, a 12.8 per cent increase over 2017.

The convention centre also reported an operational surplus of roughly $190,000.

CEO Lori Da Silva says staff at the convention centre document how many people walk into the building and calculate how many dollars are spent in the community.

She says the events had a direct spending impact of $21.3 million.

“When (people) come into the city, they’re spending money in hotels, they’re perhaps going out for dinner, buying some gifts — all those dollars are being left in the community,” said Da Silva.

“In addition to what they spend in our building, we calculate what the economic impact will be for the community.”

The report shows the convention centre hosted 300 events in 2018.