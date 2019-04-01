Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after allegedly travelling wrong way on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on Highway 417 in Ottawa on Sunday morning.
Ottawa OPP say that around 2 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway in the area of Terry Fox Drive.
READ MORE: New impaired driving laws close loophole but have lawyers up in arms
Police say the vehicle was safely intercepted and stopped by officers.
Todd McLarty, 56, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Ottawa on April 17.
WATCH: Stolen Bentley caught speeding wrong way on Coquihalla
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.