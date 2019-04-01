Major U.S. airports see delays due to technical issues

Major U.S. airlines are experiencing some delays Monday following a technical glitch at a third-part vendor.

The issue has been resolved, but may cause some a disruption in travel plans. There are delays early Monday at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the technical issue hit a number of airlines and advised travelers to contact airlines directly for flight information and updates. Airlines say travelers should check their websites for the latest updates on flights.

Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Southwest said it lifted an internal ground stop at 7:05 Eastern that had been implemented for about 40 minutes. The airline anticipates scattered delays. Kate Modolo of Delta said that the outage prevented some of its Delta Connection flights from leaving on time. The airline doesn’t anticipate flight cancellations. A brief third-party technology issue has been resolved. No cancellations are expected due to the issue and our teams are working to resolve some resulting delays. Again, I apologize for all the inconveniences. AMR — Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019 American Airlines said the technical issue was related to AeroData, a company that makes aircraft location technology. The glitch affected a few of its regional carriers.

BREAKING: System wide outages that several airlines are experiencing lead to delays at airports across the country. I’m live at #RDU with a live look at the flight board. #WRAL #Fox50 pic.twitter.com/1lfosRgk3Y — Emmy Victor (@WRALEmmy) April 1, 2019