Man seriously injured after shooting outside bar in Scarborough

A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside a bar in Toronto’s east end early Monday.

Toronto police said they responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. at 308 Painted Post Drive just south of Ellesmere Road in Scarborough.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released a description of the suspect and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.