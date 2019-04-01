Crime
April 1, 2019 7:02 am
Updated: April 1, 2019 7:20 am

Man seriously injured after shooting outside bar in Scarborough

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Police investigate the scene of a shooting outside a bar in Scarborough on Monday.

A A

A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside a bar in Toronto’s east end early Monday.

Toronto police said they responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. at 308 Painted Post Drive just south of Ellesmere Road in Scarborough.

READ MORE: Man dead after brazen daylight shooting in Toronto’s west end

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released a description of the suspect and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ellesmere Road
male in hospital
Markham Road
Police investigation
scarborough shooting
Serious Injuries
Shooting Investigation
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.