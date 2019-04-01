Man seriously injured after shooting outside bar in Scarborough
A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside a bar in Toronto’s east end early Monday.
Toronto police said they responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. at 308 Painted Post Drive just south of Ellesmere Road in Scarborough.
Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released a description of the suspect and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
