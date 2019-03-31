Lethbridge Hurricanes keep season alive with 7-6 OT win in Calgary

It took extra time, but the Lethbridge Hurricanes forced a Game 7 in their opening-round WHL series with the Calgary Hitmen. On Sunday night in Calgary, Taylor Ross scored 3:57 into overtime to give the ‘Canes a thrilling 7-6 win in Game 6 of the best-of-seven series.

“I just thought we played hard,” Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio said. “That’s the way our team can play. I thought we played fast and we were relentless and we didn’t give up. Calgary played hard and they’re a good hockey club. I think there is two good hockey clubs going at it and this series deserved a game seven.”

In a game that saw 13 goals, it was the Hurricanes who carried the play early. The ‘Canes jumped out to a 3-1 lead just six and a half minutes into the game thanks to goals from Zach Cox, Dylan Cozens and Jordy Bellerive.

The Hitmen would respond with a first-period goal from Cael Zimmerman and a second-period tally from Devan Klassen to level the game at 3-3.

In the third period, the offensive shootout continued as the two clubs lit the lamp six times. Nick Henry, Jake Leschyshyn and Calen Addison scored for Lethbridge while Ryder Korczak, James Malm and Mark Kastelic found the back of the net for the Hitmen.

Calgary had a chance to win Game 6 but couldn’t close it out in the final minute. The ‘Canes pulled goaltender Carl Tetachuk for the extra attacker, and with 30 seconds left, Addison snapped a shot past Hitmen goalie Jack McNaughton to tie it at 6-6 and send the game to overtime.

Early in the extra session, Ross beat McNaughton on a wrap-around as he was falling to the ice to secure the 7-6 win for the Hurricanes.

The series is now tied (3-3) and shifts back to Lethbridge for Game 7. The deciding game will be played at the Nicholas Sheran Ice Centre on Tuesday.